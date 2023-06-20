Georgia U21 will play against Portugal U21 this Wednesday, June 21 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2023 Euro U21 is set to kick off, and the teams are gearing up for an exciting competition. Beyond the results, the most captivating aspect will be observing the young talents who could potentially shape the future of European soccer and emerge as the new stars of their national teams.

One of the participants will be Georgia U21. Their senior team has made significant progress in recent years, transforming from a weak and easily defeated side to one that can pose challenges. Undoubtedly, the arrival of new young players could further enhance their prospects. Portugal U21 also presents an excellent opportunity to witness fresh talent emerging within an experienced team that already boasts several veteran players.

Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21: Kick-Off Time

France: 6:00 PM

Georgia: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Georgia U21 vs Portugal U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: ran.de, ProSieben Maxx

Israel: Sports 4

Norway: VG+

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP 1

USA: ViX.