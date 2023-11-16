The Bundesliga has always been a pioneer at many levels, and this time a historic day comes at a critical moment for Union Berlin. The Champions League participant is dead last in the Bundesliga on a five game losing streak and a shockingly bad 2-9 record.

That horrid start to the season left Union Berlin with no choice but to sack manager Urs Fischer, who had been at the helm since 2018 and recorded a 95-71- 58 record. In August 2023, he was voted Football Manager of the Year in Germany.

Upon Fischer leaving, Union Berlin has placed Marco Grothe of the U-19’s as the interim manager, but Marie-Louise Eta, who is Grothe’s assistant will become the first female assistant of a Bundesliga team.

Who is Marie-Louise Eta?

Marie-Louise Eta is 32 years old and is a retired former female soccer player. She was a midfielder and played from 2008- 2018, for 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam, Hamburger SV, Cloppenburg, and Werder Bremen, as well as the German women’s youth national teams.

In coaching she began with the German women’s U-19, U-15. and U-17s. She began assisting at Union Berlin in 2023 with their U-19. Here honors as a player include:

Germany



FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: 2010

UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship: 2008

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: third place 2008

FFC Turbine Potsdam

UEFA Women’s Champions League: 2010

Bundesliga: 2009, 2010, 2011

DFB-Hallenpokal: 2009, 2010