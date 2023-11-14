The Euro 2024 tournament is set to take place from June 14th – July 14th in Germany, with eight other nations having qualified as well. England, Belgium, France, Portugal, Spain, Scotland, Turkey, and Austria make up the rest of the nations so far.

Other teams like the Netherlands and Croatia will have to play in a play-in round and that could leave some major stars out of the biggest European national team tournament.

Below is a list of four big time players that could miss the 2024 Euros if things don’t go their way in the next few matches.

Erling Haaland

In what would be a brutal blow for the Manchester City striker, Norway still needs to defeat Scotland in order to get to a play-off series and get to Euro 2024.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Italy is in a playoff spot but still the Italian side has been largely unconvincing, going 3-2-1 in the group and behind the likes of Ukraine in the standings.

Luka Modric

Croatia still has a chance to get to the tournament via the playoffs, but it could very well be Luka Modric’s last big tournament. Croatia have earned a 3-2-1 record during the group stage.

Robert Lewandowski

Poland has it tough to make the Euros, with a 3-3-1, Poland has one more chance against the Czech Republic, in what could be one of Robert Lewandowski’s last matches in international play.