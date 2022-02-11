Union welcome River Plate to Santa Fe on Saturday, February 12 on Matchday 1 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

The wait has finally come to an end, the Argentine League is back with a new edition of the League Cup. 2021 Liga Profesional winners River Plate begin their campaign in the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 on Saturday, February 12, when they take on Union in Santa Fe. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

It’s been an intense summer for Marcelo Gallardo’s side. El Millonario have honored their nickname and made a number of big-name signings aiming to go after every trophy at stake this year.

On the other hand, this one looks like a challenging game for the hosts. However, El Tatengue made a lot of progress under Gustavo Munua last year and hope to build from there to pull off a shock against the league champions.

Union vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Time: 5:15 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio 15 de Abril, Santa Fe

Live Stream in the US: Paramount+

Union vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:15 PM

CT: 4:15 PM

MT: 3:15 PM

PT: 2:15 PM

Union vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Their 3-0 victory over lifelong rivals Colon – champion of the last Copa de la Liga – was the perfect way to end the 2021 season for Union, who concluded the 2021 Liga Profesional in the 12th spot, which earned them a Copa Sudamericana berth.

Meanwhile, River Plate head into the beginning of their Copa de la Liga journey in high spirits. Not only Julian Alvarez will stay for at least another six months before he leaves to Manchester City, but Gallardo has also brought in many interesting players who could boost a title winning squad.

This will be the 69th meeting between these teams in the Argentine first division. River Plate have the edge with 29 wins, while Union emerged victorious 15 times, and the points were shared on 24 occasions.

How to watch or live stream Union vs River Plate: in the US

The game to be played between Union de Santa Fe and River Plate on Matchday 1 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional and Fanatiz.

Union vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions and they see the visitors as heavy favorites. FanDuel has given River odds of -125, while Union have +310 and a draw would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel Union +310 Tie +240 River Plate -125

* Odds via FanDuel.