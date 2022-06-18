River Plate will visit Union in Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Union vs River Plate: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Argentine League in the US

Union de Santa Fe and River Plate will face each other in what will be Matchday 4 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, you can do it in the United States on Paramount + (free trial).

River Plate have not had a great start in this 2022 Argentine League. Not only have they not been able to win, but they could not even score goals. The balance of their first three games was two draws (obviously 0-0) and a 1-1 loss against the other Santa Fe team, Colon. Gallardo's team will then seek its first victory this championship.

Union's start was not much better, with 4 points in their first 3 Matchdays, product of 1 win, 1 loss and 1 draw. The "Tatengues" will play their second game at home against their people, with whom they are indebted since the only defeat in these three games was at the 15 de Abril Stadium. The hosts will then go in search of their first home win.

Union vs River Plate: Match Information

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: 15 de Abril Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina

Live Stream: Paramount+

Union vs River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Union vs River Plate: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Without taking into account the National Cups, River Plate and Union have faced each other in a total of 68 games during professionalism, and the dominators of the statistics are, as could be expected, the "Millionaires", who won 29 times while that the "Tatengues" won 15 times. In addition, there were 24 ties.

The last game between the two (by league, not by national cups) took place on Matchday 2 of the 2021 Argentine League. On that occasion, River Plate won convincingly in their stadium 4-0 with goals from Brian Romero, Matias Suarez, De La Cruz and Diaz.

How to watch or live stream Union vs River Plate in the US

The game that Union and River Plate will play this Sunday, June 19 at the 15 de Abril Stadium, Santa Fe, Argentina for the Matchday 4 of 2022 Argentine League will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: ViX.

How to watch Union vs River Plate anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Union vs River Plate: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: River Plate are the favorite with -125 odds, while Union have +320. A tie would finish in a +280 payout.

DraftKings Union +320 Tie +280 River Plate -125

*Odds via DraftKings