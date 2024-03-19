The American team is set on advancing to the final of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League by taking on the formidable Jamaican team in the tournament’s semifinals. This preview will delve into the probable starting lineups for both teams, highlighting what promises to be a highly intense and competitive match, potentially closer than initially expected.

The recollection of their last encounter remains fresh in the minds of Concacaf fans. While a comfortable victory for the Americans in the group stage of the 2023 Gold Cup was anticipated, it did not materialize, and the match concluded with a 1-1 draw.

This outcome has clearly demonstrated the advancement of soccer in Jamaica. The “Reggae Boyz” are now poised to spring a major surprise by attempting to eliminate the United States. Nonetheless, the American team is aware of their favored status and is prepared to validate that confidence on the field.

United States probable lineup

The United States want to return to the final of a large Concacaf tournament

United States possible lineup: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; Musah, McKennie; Tillman, Reyna, Paredes; Balogun.

Jamaica probable lineup

Jamaica, the underdogs of this game, want to surprise and eliminate the almighty Americans.

Jamaica possible lineup: Blake; Brown, Lowe, Bernard, Leigh; Lautibeaudiere, Johnson, Decordova-Reid; Antonio, Cadamarteri, Dixon.