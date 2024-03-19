The Concacaf Nations League 2023/2024 is nearing its conclusion. The semifinals are set to take place this week, specifically on Thursday, March 21. The victors of these matches will advance to compete for the championship title. To ensure you don’t miss this crucial match, we’ve got all the details on when it will occur.

The climax of the tournament is imminent, with the top four teams poised to battle for the prestige of securing Concacaf’s second most coveted trophy. Panama, Mexico, Jamaica, and the United States are the standout contenders in this competition.

The final, featuring the two nations that emerge victorious from the semifinals, is scheduled for Sunday, March 24 at 9:15 PM (ET). This is when the tournament will reach its grand finale, culminating in the crowning of the new champion.

Concacaf Nations League Semifinals

The semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League 2023/2024 are anticipated to be highly intense affairs, featuring the four teams that have battled their way to this crucial juncture. Mexico and the United States, as the preeminent forces within Concacaf, are widely regarded as the frontrunners to secure their spots in the grand finale.

Yet, underestimating their adversaries would be ill-advised, as these have proven their capability to pose significant challenges. Panama notably presented a stiff challenge to Mexico in the 2023 Gold Cup final, and Jamaica was a formidable opponent for the United States during the group stages of the same competition. Thus, the outcomes of these matchups are anything but predictable, suggesting that surprises could very well unfold.

Third place and Concacaf Nations League Playoffs

However, the action during this FIFA Matchday extends beyond just the finals and semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League. Another key fixture to look forward to is the match for third place, often referred to as the “Consolation Prize.” This game is scheduled for Sunday, March 24, but will kick off a bit earlier at 6 PM (ET).

Less predictable, yet arguably more consequential than the third-place match, are the playoffs to qualify for the Copa America. The matchups between Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica vs. Honduras will determine which two teams will join the four Nations League semifinalists in the Copa America, making these games crucial for the involved nations’ aspirations.