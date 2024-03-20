United States vs Jamaica: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 21, 2024

The United States national team aims to secure a spot in the final of the Concacaf Nations League, facing a formidable Jamaica, who are determined to pull off an upset. In this guide, we’ll cover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including options for watching it on TV or streaming it live, regardless of where you are.

[Watch USA vs Jamaica FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is part of a day brimming with captivating encounters, set to determine the first finalist of a particularly challenging Concacaf Nations League. Among the contenders, the United States are favorite to clinch the title.

As expected, the American team has progressed to the semi-final stage, where they will encounter the formidable Jamaica. While the USMNT is considered the favorite, Jamaica have proven they can pose significant challenges, making this match one of considerable interest.

USA vs Jamaica: Kick-Off Time

Canada: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

USA vs Jamaica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

International: Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live, YouTube

Jamaica: RUSH

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com