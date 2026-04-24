Updated LaLiga standings, schedule: Real Madrid can be left without options to catch Barcelona after tie vs Betis

Matchday 32 of LaLiga has already started with a key match for Real Madrid on Friday against Real Betis, a draw that changes the entire outlook and can place them far from Barcelona, both in the race for the title.

Real Madrid drew the match against Real Betis 1-1 with a last-minute goal from Hector Bellerin. Madrid took the lead thanks to a goal from Vinicius Jr in the first half, but they did not manage to hold it. They now sit 8 points behind Barcelona. But the side managed by Hansi Flick still have their Matchday 32 game pending, which could extend their lead at the top to 11 points.

Barcelona will have their key match against Getafe on Saturday, April 25, as visitors at the Coliseum Stadium at 10:15 AM ET, where it will be a game that could define Real Madrid’s chances of catching them.

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Here’s how things stand in the 2025-26 LaLiga after today’s game:

LaLiga standings

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