Why is Thibaut Courtois not playing today for Real Madrid vs Betis in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 32?

Thibaut Courtois is not playing for Real Madrid against Real Betis in LaLiga Matchday 32, whose kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM ET, as he continues to recover from a muscular injury in his right quadriceps.

Recent reports confirm the Belgian goalkeeper is still in the final stage of his rehabilitation process after suffering a rectus femoris tear earlier in the season, keeping him out of key fixtures during the run-in.

With him still not fully match-fit, Madrid have relied on Andriy Lunin in goal throughout this stretch of the campaign, with the coaching staff opting for caution to avoid any setback ahead of the decisive weeks of the season.

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How did Thibaut Courtois get injured?

Thibaut Courtois suffered a right quadriceps muscle tear during a Real Madrid training session in March 2026, forcing him to miss a key stretch of the season. The injury was later diagnosed as a rectus femoris strain, a crucial muscle in the thigh that is heavily involved in explosive movements and goalkeeping reactions.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid acknowledges the fans after the LaLiga EA Sports match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The problem appeared during routine preparation ahead of a demanding schedule that included LaLiga and Champions League fixtures. Medical staff immediately stopped his workload after he reported discomfort, and further tests confirmed a more serious muscular issue than initially expected.

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When will Thibaut Courtois return to play?

Thibaut Courtois is expected to be sidelined for approximately six weeks, meaning his return depends on how quickly he completes his rehabilitation process with Real Madrid’s medical staff.

He is currently in the final phase of recovery, which includes progressive training, light on-field work, and final medical clearance tests before rejoining full competition. His evolution has been positive so far.

His return is being carefully managed due to his importance in the final stretch of the 2025–26 season, where Real Madrid are competing in both LaLiga and European knockout stages.

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Thibaut Courtois’ achievements at Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League winner (2021–22): Courtois was the standout player in the final against Liverpool, producing a record-breaking 9 saves and earning the official Man of the Match award as Real Madrid lifted their 14th European Cup. His performance is widely considered one of the greatest goalkeeping displays in a Champions League final.

LaLiga champion (multiple seasons): He has been a key figure in domestic success, helping Real Madrid secure LaLiga titles with consistent shot-stopping and leadership from the backline. His performances in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 campaigns were especially crucial in tight title races.

Four major trophies in 2022 (historic season): Courtois played a decisive role in a dominant year for Madrid, winning the Champions League, LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Super Cup in the same calendar year. That season also cemented his status as the world’s best goalkeeper, earning the Yashin Trophy.

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Yashin Trophy winner (2022): Recognized by France Football as the best goalkeeper in the world, Courtois received the award after a season where he consistently delivered in high-pressure knockout matches.

200+ appearances milestone for Real Madrid: Reaching the landmark in just a few seasons, Courtois became one of the club’s most reliable long-term goalkeeping figures in modern history.

Elite consistency in big games: Beyond trophies, his legacy is defined by decisive saves in Champions League knockout rounds, often stepping up when Madrid were under pressure and turning matches with single moments of brilliance.