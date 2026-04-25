Why are Lamine Yamal, Raphinha not playing today for Barcelona vs Getafe in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 32?

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are not playing for Barcelona against Getafe in LaLiga Matchday 32, whose kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 AM, due to confirmed injuries that have ruled them out of the match.

Yamal is sidelined with a significant hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season, while Raphinha continues to recover from a separate muscle issue and has yet to return to full team training.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick confirmed ahead of the game that neither player would be available, with both still progressing through recovery and not ready for competitive action.

Advertisement

How and when did Lamine Yamal get injured?

Lamine Yamal suffered a left hamstring injury during Barcelona’s LaLiga match against Celta Vigo in April 2026, forcing him off immediately after scoring a penalty. The forward grabbed the back of his leg right after converting from the spot and was substituted moments later.

Lamine Yamal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Medical tests confirmed the injury as a hamstring issue in his left leg, with the club opting for a conservative recovery plan. Further reports revealed it as a significant muscle injury (biceps femoris), explaining why Barcelona ruled him out for the remainder of the domestic season.

Advertisement

How and when did Raphinha get injured?

Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury during the March international break in a match involving Brazil, which has sidelined him for several weeks. The issue was confirmed shortly after the game and initially projected to keep him out for around five weeks.

Since then, the Brazilian winger has been working through rehabilitation, missing key matches for Barcelona during a crucial stretch of the season. Although his recovery has progressed, he has not yet been fully reintegrated into matchday action, which explains his absence for this fixture.

When will Lamine Yamal return to play?

Lamine Yamal is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025–26 LaLiga season, with a potential return targeted for the upcoming international competitions, including the World Cup.

Advertisement

The club has confirmed that he will follow a conservative treatment plan, prioritizing long-term fitness over a rushed comeback. Recovery timelines suggest an absence of approximately five to six weeks, effectively ruling him out of Barcelona’s remaining league fixtures.

When will Raphinha return to play?

Raphinha could return in early May 2026, with projections pointing to a comeback around Barcelona’s match against Osasuna. Reports indicate that his recovery timeline from the hamstring injury was set at around five weeks, and he has been targeting key late-season fixtures for his return.

Raphinha during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second Leg match (Source: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Advertisement

How have they performed this season?

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been Barcelona’s most productive and influential attacker during the 2025–26 season, leading the team in both goals and assists in LaLiga. The young winger has recorded around 15 league goals and 9+ assists.

He has also delivered in Europe, contributing 6 goals and 4 assists in the UEFA Champions League. His overall influence goes far beyond numbers, as he leads the club in expected assists and chance creation.

His importance is further reflected in his presence: he has featured in the vast majority of league matches this season, and despite Barcelona managing results without him, his absence due to injury represents a major tactical loss in the title race.

Advertisement

Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring the team’s seventh goal during the UEFA Champions League (Source: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Raphinha

Raphinha has delivered a strong but more complementary season, contributing consistent scoring and experience despite missing time through injury. He has registered 11 LaLiga goals and multiple assists in limited appearances, maintaining solid efficiency when available.

His role has been less about leading the attack and more about providing balance—offering width, pressing intensity and vertical runs that stretch defenses and open space for teammates like Yamal. Even with fewer minutes, he remains one of the team’s most reliable attacking options when fit.

Advertisement

His influence also extends beyond raw stats. In high-intensity matches, his pressing and work rate have been key to Barcelona’s system, often setting the tone for the team’s defensive and offensive transitions.