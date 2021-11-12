Uruguay and Argentina will meet today at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo for a 13th round game of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Uruguay and Argentina will clash today at the Estadio Campeon del Siglo in a new edition of 'El Clásico del Río de La Plata'. This derby between two of the most powerful national teams in South American will be for the 13th round of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

The hosts know they will have a tough match against the 2021 Copa America champions. The national team coached by Oscar Tabarez need a win to stay close to the World Cup spots, especially after Chile's victory over Paraguay on Thursday.

Argentina come from two straight wins and want to extend their streak. Coach Lionel Scaloni is hoping to get the three points in Montevideo before Tuesday's match against Brazil, who already clinched their ticket to Qatar 2022 after their victory over Colombia.

Uruguay vs Argentina: Time of the Game

Argentina: 8.00 PM

Australia: 10.00 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 8.00 PM

Canada: 6.00 PM (ET)

Mexico: 5.00 PM

Spain: 1.00 AM (Saturday)

France: 1.00 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 12.00 AM (Saturday)

US: 6.00 PM (ET)

UK: 11.00 PM

Uruguay: 8.00 PM

Uruguay vs Argentina: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TyC Sports and TV Pública

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports

Brazil: SporTV

Mexico: SKY Sports

Spain: #Vamos, #Vamos Bar and Movistar +

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

US: FuboTV

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Uruguay: VTV