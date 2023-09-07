The September international break is here and it will bring us a must-watch game. Uruguay and Chile face off in the first matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, September 8 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
[Watch Uruguay vs Chile online in the US on Fanatiz]
La Celeste start a new process under Marcelo Bielsa, who was the leader of La Roja‘s trip to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Uruguay made it to Qatar 2022, but left a lot to be desired as Diego Alonso failed to get them past the group stage.
Chile, on the other hand, are giving Eduardo Berizzo another chance after missing out on a ticket to the last World Cup. Will the visitors make a statement in Montevideo to go back home with all three points?
Uruguay vs Chile: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8 PM
Australia: 9 AM (Saturday)
Bangladesh: 5 AM (Saturday)
Belgium: 1 AM (Saturday)
Brazil: 8 PM
Canada: 7 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 1 AM (Saturday)
Denmark: 1 AM (Saturday)
Egypt: 2 AM (Saturday)
France: 1 AM (Saturday)
Germany: 1 AM (Saturday)
Ghana: 11 PM
Greece: 2 AM (Saturday)
India: 4:30 AM (Saturday)
Indonesia: 7 AM (Saturday)
Ireland: 12 AM (Saturday)
Israel: 2 AM (Saturday)
Italy: 1 AM (Saturday)
Jamaica: 6 PM
Kenya: 2 AM (Saturday)
Malaysia: 7 AM (Saturday)
Mexico: 5 PM
Morocco: 12 AM (Saturday)
Netherlands: 1 AM (Saturday)
New Zealand: 11 AM (Saturday)
Nigeria: 12 AM (Saturday)
Norway: 1 AM (Saturday)
Philippines: 7 AM (Saturday)
Poland: 1 AM (Saturday)
Portugal: 12 AM (Saturday)
Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Saturday)
Serbia: 1 AM (Saturday)
Singapore: 7 AM (Saturday)
South Africa: 1 AM (Saturday)
Spain: 1 AM (Saturday)
Sweden: 1 AM (Saturday)
Switzerland: 1 AM (Saturday)
UAE: 3 AM (Saturday)
UK: 12 AM (Saturday)
United States: 7 PM (ET)
How to Watch Uruguay vs Chile in your Country
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play
Australia: Fanatiz
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Ecuador: Canal del Futbol
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
International: Pluto TV
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Fanatiz
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
Portugal: Fanatiz
Russia: Match! Football 2, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: Fanatiz
Turkey: Fanatiz
UK: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*
* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.