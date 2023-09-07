Uruguay vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The September international break is here and it will bring us a must-watch game. Uruguay and Chile face off in the first matchday of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers on Friday, September 8 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

[Watch Uruguay vs Chile online in the US on Fanatiz]

La Celeste start a new process under Marcelo Bielsa, who was the leader of La Roja‘s trip to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Uruguay made it to Qatar 2022, but left a lot to be desired as Diego Alonso failed to get them past the group stage.

Chile, on the other hand, are giving Eduardo Berizzo another chance after missing out on a ticket to the last World Cup. Will the visitors make a statement in Montevideo to go back home with all three points?

Uruguay vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8 PM

Australia: 9 AM (Saturday)

Bangladesh: 5 AM (Saturday)

Belgium: 1 AM (Saturday)

Brazil: 8 PM

Canada: 7 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 1 AM (Saturday)

Denmark: 1 AM (Saturday)

Egypt: 2 AM (Saturday)

France: 1 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 1 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 11 PM

Greece: 2 AM (Saturday)

India: 4:30 AM (Saturday)

Indonesia: 7 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 12 AM (Saturday)

Israel: 2 AM (Saturday)

Italy: 1 AM (Saturday)

Jamaica: 6 PM

Kenya: 2 AM (Saturday)

Malaysia: 7 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 5 PM

Morocco: 12 AM (Saturday)

Netherlands: 1 AM (Saturday)

New Zealand: 11 AM (Saturday)

Nigeria: 12 AM (Saturday)

Norway: 1 AM (Saturday)

Philippines: 7 AM (Saturday)

Poland: 1 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 12 AM (Saturday)

Saudi Arabia: 2 AM (Saturday)

Serbia: 1 AM (Saturday)

Singapore: 7 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 1 AM (Saturday)

Spain: 1 AM (Saturday)

Sweden: 1 AM (Saturday)

Switzerland: 1 AM (Saturday)

UAE: 3 AM (Saturday)

UK: 12 AM (Saturday)

United States: 7 PM (ET)

How to Watch Uruguay vs Chile in your Country

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Australia: Fanatiz

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Ecuador: Canal del Futbol

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

International: Pluto TV

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Fanatiz

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

Portugal: Fanatiz

Russia: Match! Football 2, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

UK: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz (PPV)*

* Fanatiz has exclusive rights to broadcast all 2026 World Cup Qualifying games of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela in the United States. They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.