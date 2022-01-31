Uruguay will host Venezuela for Matchday 16 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, check out what you need to know: the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Predictions, odds and how to watch Matchday 16 of the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers in the US

Uruguay and Venezuela will face each other for Matchday 16 of the Conmebol World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

After four consecutive defeats, Uruguay finally returned to winning ways against Paraguay. With a goal from Luis Suarez, La Celeste got a 1-0 away win under new boss Diego Alonso. Uruguay are fifth with 20 points, just one behind fourth-placed Peru.

Meanwhile, Venezuela are also coming to this match after defeating Bolivia 4-1, with a hat trick from Salomon Rondon. La Vinotinto are also starting a new cycle under coach Jose Pekerman and they want to keep with the good results.

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Storylines

Uruguay and Venezuela have faced each other on 32 occasions, with La Celeste having won 18 matches. La Vinotinto have won five and they have drawn 9 times so far. Their last match took place in June 2021, and it ended up in a goalless draw in Caracas.

How to watch or live stream Uruguay vs Venezuela in the US

The match between Uruguay and Venezuela for the South American World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial).

Uruguay vs Venezuela: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Uruguay are the favorites to win this match with odds of -340, while Venezuela have odds of +900. A tie would end up in a +410 payout.

FanDuel Uruguay -340 Tie +410 Venezuela +900

*Odds by FanDuel