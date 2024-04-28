Chicharito Hernandez is making headlines on social media due to a very controversial gesture in Chivas vs Atlas.

Chicharito Hernandez has been one of the biggest disappointments for Chivas in his long awaited return to Mexico. Although Guadalajara clinched a berth in the playoffs, the striker’s production is terrible as a top paid player in Liga MX scoring only one goal.

After a crushing knee injury in MLS, LA Galaxy decided not to extend Javier’s contract. In that uncertain moment, Chivas’ owner, Amaury Vergara, believed it was the right time to bring him home.

It’s important to remember that Chicharito was developed by the famous Rebaño in youth categories and, in 2010, Jorge Vergara made a historic agreement to sell CH14 to Manchester United.

From that moment on, Javier became a key player por Sir Alex Ferguson alongside Wayne Rooney conquering two Premier Leagues. However, those glory days are long gone.

Chicharito is in the middle of another controversy in Mexico (Getty Images)

Chicharito Hernandez mocks Atlas in Clasico Tapatio

This Saturday, Chivas got a crucial 1-0 win over Atlas in the last game of the regular season. As a consequence, with 31 points, Fernando Gago’s team will avoid the play-in tournament thanks to a Top 6 in the standings. They are directly qualified for the Liguilla.

However, when everything was happiness due to the triumph against the city’s great rival, Chicharito Hernandez sparked a huge controversy with a gesture he made at the end of the match when the victory was already sealed.

CH14 stopped in the middle of the field at Estadio Jalisco and imitated the famous celebration of Atlas’ captain, Aldo Rocha. The action immediately went viral as it was seen as mockery toward rival fans.

On social media, Chicharito has divided opinions. While Chivas fans support him, the vast majority point out that the gesture was out of place and that Hernandez has few arguments to mock due to his poor performances.