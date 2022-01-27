The South American Qualifiers have resumed as the Qatar 2022 World Cup is looming around. Here, take a look at the results and standings of the Conmebol tournament after Matchday 15.

We're officially in the year of the World Cup and the South American Qualifiers are reaching its crucial stages. Matchday 15 of the Conmebol competition has begun with a number of interesting games as the road to Qatar 2022 intensifies. Check out here Thursday's results and how things stand in the tournament.

The 15th round began with an eventful game between Ecuador and Brazil. The points were shared in Quito in a controversial game that included multiple VAR reviews and two red cards. La Tri overcame a tough start to the game as Alexander Dominguez was sent off when they were trailing 0-1.

Later, Diego Alonso got off to a victorious start at the helm of Uruguay. In La Celeste's first game since the departure of Oscar Washington Tabarez, they beat Paraguay - whose World Cup aspirations are in serious danger. Argentina concluded Thursday's action by taking care of business against Chile, a result that forces La Roja to bounce back next week to remain in contention.

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 15 results

Thursday, January 27

Ecuador 1-1 Brazil

Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay

Chile 1-2 Argentina

Friday, January 28

Colombia vs. Peru - 4 PM (ET)

Venezuela vs. Bolivia - 5 PM (ET)

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Next round games

Matchday 16 (Tuesday, January 1)

Chile vs. Bolivia - 3 PM (ET)

Uruguay vs. Venezuela - 6 PM (ET)

Argentina vs. Colombia - 6:30 PM (ET)

Brazil vs. Paraguay - 7:30 PM (ET)

Peru vs. Ecuador - 9 PM (ET)

South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

Nothing has changed for Brazil and Argentina, who have already sealed their places for Qatar 2022, as they extended their unbeaten runs in the tournament. Ecuador took another huge step towards the World Cup, while Uruguay got inside the qualifying spots again by leaving Paraguay in a tough spot. Peru and Colombia will battle it out in a crucial game on Friday.