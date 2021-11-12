USA and Mexico will clash today at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati in an exciting derby for the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

USA vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The USMNT and Mexico will face each other again today at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati in a match for the 7th round of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. It will be the first meeting between these two sides after the 2021 Gold Cup Final, in which the US national team became champion after winning 1-0. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

Coach Gregg Berhalter knows that this is not just another international game. Team USA is only three points behind tournament leaders Mexico, and a win over its fierce rival will put things more interesting.

El Tricolor will try to recover against the USMNT after their poor performance in the 2021 Gold Cup Final. However, Gerardo Martino's side is still unbeaten in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers tournament, and a new win will put them even close to the final goal: Qatar 2022.

USA vs Mexico: Time of the Game

Argentina: 11.10 PM

Australia: 1.10 PM (Saturday)

Brazil: 11.10 PM

El Salvador: 8.10 PM

Mexico: 8.10 PM

US: 9.10 PM (ET)

Canada: 9.10 PM (ET)

USA vs Mexico: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: Star+

Australia: WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2, Kayo Sports

Brazil: Fox Sports App, FOX Sports 1 Brasil, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, Fox Sports Web

El Salvador: Canal 4 TCS

Mexico: TV Azteca, TUDN and Canal 5

US: ESPN+, ESPN 2, TUDN and Univisión

Canada: OneSoccer