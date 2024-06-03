USA will face South Korea in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

The USA will take on South Korea in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the game, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether you opt for traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

In these women’s friendlies, what is currently considered one of the strongest teams in the world is presented. The United States team want to be in rhythm for the next commitments that lie ahead.

And for this, there is nothing better than an international friendly, and even more so if it is a rival that is among the 20 best in the world according to the FIFA ranking. South Korea have the chance to face a power and will seek to do a good job.

USA vs South Korea: Kick-Off Time in your Country

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 9:00 AM (June 5)

USA: 8:00 PM (ET)

Korea goalkeeper Kim Jungmi – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

USA vs South Korea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your Country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Mexico: Star+ Mexico

South Korea: Coupang Play, TV Chosun

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Sports Live, Max, truTV USA