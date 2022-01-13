The 23-year-old creative midfielder plays his club ball in Argentine power Independiente and is one of many players eligible for the USMNT, who is he? Does he have a chance to play for the USMNT? We examine his run of form.

The USMNT is a melting pot of players, and for a long time it was a squad with players from first division, second division European clubs, MLS, and Latin American clubs, mostly from Mexico. Today, Gregg Berhalter has a vastly different scenario than other coaches in the past, with the core of the national team playing at the highest levels in Europe.

Still there are always players like Yunus Musah that come into the fold and the federation must make a strong case to lure a dual national. Then there is Alan Soñora, born in New Jersey, his father Diego Soñora played for the MetroStars in MLS as well as legendary club Boca Juniors prior, being the team captain.

Alan is 23 and is a creative midfielder, at one point a player playing for a club like Independiente and USMNT eligible would command a strong case from the federation to sway him. Today that may not be so, here is a profile on Alan Soñora and his chances of playing for the USMNT.

What kind of player is Alan Soñora?

Alan Soñora is a player who plays in the attacking third, according to scouts who have watched him play, Soñora is a role attacking player. Soñora is not known for putting the team on his back but rather distributing the ball and connecting with quick passes. Soñora at Independiente has played 19 games this season scoring 4 goals and 33 games total tallying 5 goals all time. Soñora was thrusted to the starting lineup after a series of injuries and players leaving the debt-ridden club.

Independiente is in the midst of a dire financial crisis and the youth players have been charged with keeping the once proud team afloat. The team has a new coach, former Los Angeles Galaxy defender Eduardo Domínguez. El Rojo as they are known finished 13th overall in the table last year in Argentina and had a rather poor season.

With the arrival of a new coach, it is not really known if Soñora will be a starter, as he has had good performances with mixed ones. Soñora is only as good as his teammates and while he has perfected his free kick taking abilities, it is not certain he will be starting.

Should the USMNT go after Alan Soñora?

The reality is that at 23, Alan Soñora is a long shot to represent the USMNT now, considering the younger midfielders that are playing in Europe and coming up from MLS. While USMNT Twitter would have us believe that any player available for the US should be capped or merit a look, that has changed. Gregg Berhalter has a 60-player deep player pool which makes it near impossible to think Soñora will get a chance. Soñora not being in the January camp is a telling sign that unless he has a season for the ages his chances of playing for the USMNT is remote.

Soñora would give Berhalter another Sebastian Lletget like midfielder but only if up to six players were to be unavailable. Is Alan Soñora a good player, he has the makings of one, is Alan Soñora a national team caliber player, that is highly debatable.