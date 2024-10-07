AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic reportedly drawing Premier League interest

The American winger has been AC Milan’s best player this season. After an up-and-down spell at Chelsea, a report out of Italy suggests that Christian Pulisic is drawing interest from top clubs in the Premier League.

Christian Pulisic was at it again over the weekend, scoring one of his best goals for AC Milan to date. It was a superb finish that tied the match for the Red and Black, but ultimately Paulo Fonseca’s side lost 1-2 against Fiorentina, once again putting the manager on the hot seat.

The only player this season who isn’t on that hot seat is Pulisic, who has 5 goals and 2 assists in Serie A and has completely dominated in his second season in the league. Pulisic could have easily had a hat trick against Fiorentina, but he did not take two penalty kicks, which Theo Hernández and Tammy Abraham missed, despite the American being the assigned penalty taker. Fonseca was not happy after the match that Pulisic did not take those kicks.

The American’s fantastic start to his second season in Italy, after an impressive first one, continues to support the claim that Chelsea completely blew it with Pulisic, who, when given the chance, was clutch for The Blues. Now, according to MilanLive, Pulisic is on the radar of long-time admirers Liverpool and up-and-down Manchester United.

Christian Pulisic’s Return to the Premier League?

According to the report, Christian Pulisic has long been viewed by Liverpool, who, when Pulisic signed with Chelsea, were turned away by the exaggerated price tag Borussia Dortmund had placed on the young talent. Nonetheless, the club has always admired the American.

Manchester United has also entered the fold and sees Pulisic as a bright option to overhaul a roster that has underperformed for the last four years. A transfer fee of up to 55 million euros would reportedly be on the table, according to MilanLive.

Despite finding himself as a player at AC Milan, Christian Pulisic has always admired the Premier League, known for his competitive spirit, the American captain, the Premier League leaves some unfinished business; that being said, he has also found a home and is a cult hero for younger Milan fans at the moment.

Christian Pulisic wallpapers and kits can be seen all around the San Siro, and at a 4 million euro-a-year salary, he may have found the right place for his career. Would Manchester United or Liverpool be willing to pay more than 4 million a year for Pulisic, who is entering the middle of his career?