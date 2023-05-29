It was a grueling season for many of the USMNT’s top players, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, and Weston McKennie all had seasons to forget, although Reyna provided Borussia Dortmund with a lot of spark off the bench, it was a head scratcher as to why the dynamic midfielder never got more minutes, especially considering what he brought to the table to Dortmund when he did play.

From lack of minutes, injuries, and low level of play some of the USMNT’s best players could not maintain the high level they showed at the FIFA World Cup. Then there are cases like Tyler Adams who had an exceptional season for Leeds but with the club now relegated a lot of question marks surround his future.

Here is a list of some of the USMNT stars that will be seeking a summer transfer, many of them already have potential suitors, finding the right place will be key as the Golden Generation of US Soccer players enter the most important part of their careers.

Christian Pulisic

The best player of the program had a disastrous poor season, playing 30 games and scoring 1 goal. Pulisic was reduced to junk minutes after the World Cup, he saw managers come and go at Chelsea and never cemented himself at the club due to injuries or coaching decisions. Nonetheless Pulisic did score 26 goals in 142 games, winning three titles at the club.

When on, Pulisic was a menace to opposing defenses with his speed and dribbling. The problem is it came in spurts, with rumors of interest from Serie A clubs, Atlético Madrid, Newcastle, and Manchester United, Pulisic can still be a major factor for a top club in Europe. The drawback will be his high salary and transfer fee. Chelsea is rumored to be willing to go as low as $50 million for the winger, but Pulisic reportedly earned near $10 million in wages at Chelsea and may need to take a pay cut to make a move happen to a club outside the Premier League.

Editor’s wish: Pulisic would be a massive upgrade at AC Milan and could be vital at Atlético Madrid if he stays healthy.

Tyler Adams

Make no mistake, Adams was Leeds United’s best player, or at least the club’s most consistent. Adams also had a sensational World Cup for the USMNT, now that Leeds is relegated the club has a 30-million-pound relegation clause in his contract. Maybe a Premier League club will go for broke and trigger the clause, then again Adams has always had interest from Sevilla in LaLiga, who could take the midfielder on loan and then trigger a transfer after the fact.

Editor’s wish: You go where they want you, Sevilla have long been keeping tabs on Adams, and Adams’ game looks suited for Spain.

Sergiño Dest

After two massive fails at Barcelona and AC Milan, Dest would be wise to pick his next destination carefully. All signs point to a move to Union Berlin, which is a club on the rise and has lesser expectations than at Barcelona and Milan. Dest when confident is a very good attacking wing back, his defending is shotty at best. It could be Dest’s last chance to play for important clubs at Union Berlin.

Editor’s wish: Go to Union Berlin, avoid the big club, Dest is not ready for big club games yet.

Tim Weah

Tim Weah had a very good World Cup for the United States and a very solid season for Lille. The problem is that at Lille, Weah is a wing back. Weah was born to race down the wing and score goals. Weah has proven himself in France and there are rumors of a move to Serie A, if he can find a club that is willing to place him in the attacking third it would be a wise step up.

Editor’s wish: Udinese had sniffed around in the winter for Weah, a move to a club like that would be a good fit for the speedy winger.

Yunus Musah

The steady midfielder is only 20 and was a bright spot for Valencia in the last two seasons. Musah has a lot to offer a club, still needing to finish the final product, Musah has proven he has outgrown Valencia. With rumors of moves to big clubs, Musah must be careful to not land on a team that will reduce his minutes considerably.

Editor’s wish: Inter Milan has been interested and looks like a great landing spot for Yunus Musah. A deep squad but not deep enough where he won’t get important minutes.

Weston McKennie

In one of the worst decisions by a player in a long time, Weston McKennie left Juventus as a starter and key contributor to play for one of the worst teams in the Premier League. The loan was a complete disaster, everything that made McKennie standout at Juventus was exposed at Leeds, McKennie is effective when he has quality around him. Now back at Juventus it’s hard to imagine major Premier League clubs will be interested in McKennie, Juventus is losing many players on free transfers and sales, Weston McKennie could still be a vital piece again if he stays.

Editor’s wish: Stay at Juventus get yourself back to your best game and then both the club and your people will seek a move.

Ricardo Pepi

One of the few players to have a standout season, Pepi was all aces at FC Groningen, the club on the other hand weren’t and that is what makes Pepi standout even more scoring 12 goals for a poor team. With interest from PSV and Feyenoord all signs point a big move to a top club in the Netherlands.

Editor’s wish: Get that big move to PSV or Feyenoord, light it up in the Eredivisie, get that major move to a top 5 league two years down the road.