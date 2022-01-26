USMNT take on El Salvador at Lower.com Field in Colombus for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USMNT and El Salvador meet in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Lower.com Field in Colombus. The home team are ready to win a game as favorites. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Six games remaining for the USMNT is quite a lot, but they are in a good position in the qualifier standings with 15 points and a positive record of 4-3-1. But the most recent game for the USMNT was a draw against Jamaica in what was an unexpected result.

El Salvador do not want to waste this opportunity to win, but the team knows that they are not favorites for this on the road game. El Salvador still has 18 points pending in the qualifiers.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Date

USMNT and El Salvador play for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on DAY OF WEEK, Month Day at Lower.com Field in Colombus. The advantage of the home team is that the visitors are in a bad moment and the desperation for a wing could cause the visitors to make mistakes during the game.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USMNT vs El Salvador at the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022, USMNT and El Salvador at the Lower.com Field in Colombus on DAY OF WEEK, Month Day, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are UniMás, ESPN+, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN Radio

