The United States men’s national team and El Salvador will face each other for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

The home team is looking to remain at least in the top two of the table. The USMNT is currently second, only one point behind Canada. If the Canadians don’t win against Honduras, the USA can reach the top. The home side won its last Qualifiers match against Mexico back in November (2-0).

Meanwhile, El Salvador are currently seventh in the standings, with one win, four losses and three draws (6 points). The visitors need a win if they want to maintain their chances to go to Qatar 2022, as a defeat would push them closer to elimination.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 27, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus, Ohio.

Live Stream in the US: fuboTV (free trial)

USMNT vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

USMNT vs El Salvador: Storylines

Wednesday marks the 26th meeting all-time between the USA and El Salvador. The USMNT has won 18, lost 1 and drawn 6 matches in the series. For the World Cup Qualifiers, the USA is 5-0-4 vs. El Salvador. Their last match took place on Sept. 2, 2021,and ended up in a 0-0 draw.

How to watch or live stream USMNT vs El Salvador in the US

The match between the USA and El Salvador for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup 2022 Qualifiers to be played on Thursday, January 27, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch in the US on ESPN+, UniMás, TUDN USA, ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN Radio.

USMNT vs El Salvador: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, the USA are the favorites to win this match with odds of -600, while El Salvador have odds of +1700. A tie would end up in a +500 payout.

FanDuel USMNT -600 Tie +500 El Salvador +1700

*Odds by FanDuel