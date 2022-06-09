The USMNT will host Grenada for the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

USMNT vs Grenada: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League in the US

USMNT and Grenada will face-off at the Q2 Stadium in Austin for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League A Group 4. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live free on Paramount+ (Free 7-day Trial) and fuboTV.

USMNT will make their official debut as the CONCACAF Nations League Champions. The team managed by Gregg Berhalter has the chance to try new players in this matchup ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup participation, in which now the USMNT have the complete scheduled rivals.

On the other side, Grenada came off after two games against El Salvador, the remaining team of this Group A4. In fact, Grenada tied 2-2 as visitors to El Salvador in their last Nations League game. Therefore, the team managed by Michael Findlay wants to mantain their 2nd place ahead of this away game.

USMNT vs Grenada: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

USMNT vs Grenada: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

USMNT vs Grenada: Storylines and Head-to-Head

USMNT and Grenada have faced each other three times before this matchup. Currently the USMNT have an unbeaten record against the Grenada team. The last time these two sides played against each other was in the 2009 Gold Cup. In that opportunity, the USMNT picked up a 4-0 win over Grenada for the Group Stage.

The USMNT are preparing their 2022 Qatar World Cup participation, while Grenada want to keep up their good work in the CONCACAF Nations League as they did during the last edition. In addition, they will try to finish as high as possible to clinch a spot in the 2023 Gold Cup.

How to watch USMNT vs Grenada in the US

The game between USMNT and Grenada for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+, fuboTV, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision NOW and ESPN+.

USMNT vs Grenada: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this CONCACAF Nations League game. According to BetMGM, USMNT are favorites with -2226 odds to win at home, while Grenada have +7000 odds to pull up the shocker. A draw would result in a massive +3300 payout.

