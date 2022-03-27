USMNT play against Panama at the Third Round of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

USMNT and Panama meet in a game for the Third Round of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. This game will take place at Exploria Stadium in Orlando on March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). This is a must-win game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

USMNT had a good offensive performance during the early games of the qualifiers, much better than Mexico and Canada despite losses that were harshly criticized. The USMNT is much stronger than in previous years and the recent draw against Mexico was evidence of that.

Panama have a good group of players who have done an exceptional job in the qualifiers as underdogs. They recently tied Honduras 1-1 due to a couple of defensive errors in the second half of that game.

USMNT probable lineup

USMNT tied at the Azteca Stadium against Mexico 0-0 in what was a sample of the good defensive work of the US team against the Mexicans. That was the perfect opportunity to show that the USMNT is one of the big favorites to qualify for Qatar 2022.

One of the USMNT goalscorers in the qualifiers is Ricardo Pepi with 3 goals, he is the only USMNT goalscorer with three goals in the qualifiers while eight other USA players have scored one or more goals for their national team.

This is the likely USMNT’s lineup for this game: Steffen (GK), A. Robinson (DF), Long (DF), Zimmerman (DF), Sands (DF), Acosta (MF), De la Torre (MF), Musah (MF), Pulisic (FW), Pepi (FW), Weah (FW)

Panama probable lineup

Panama have a positive record of 5-3-4 overall and 18 points in the qualifiers, they need a win and hope Costa Rica lose their game to steal that spot. Panama's offensive attack scored 15 goals during the qualifiers, one goal more than Mexico, but Panama's defense is weak with an average of 1.16 goals allowed per game.

Panama's main weapon is their forward Rolando Blackburn, the third top scorer in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with 4 goals, but the last time he scored a goal was during a 1-4 loss against Canada on the road on October 13. of 2021.

This is the likely Panama’s lineup for this game: Mejia (GK), Murillo (DF), Escobar (DF), Andrade (DF), Cummings (DF), Carrasquilla (MF), Godoy (MF), Yanis (MF), Gondola (MF), Waterman (FW), Blackburn (FW)

