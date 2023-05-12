Yunus Musah is a wanted man; six Premier League clubs are interested in the USMNT’s World Cup midfielder and clubs from Serie A have also been keeping tabs. Musah has played 30 games for Valencia this season who languish in 17th place in LaLiga and are just above the red line by goal differential.

Musah has been a consistent starter for the team and in three seasons has played 105 games in all competitions for the club. With Valencia in serious danger of going down and offers pouring since the World Cup, the time might be now in the summer for Los Che’s to get a good transfer fee for the American.

Yunus Musah has a market value within the 30-50 million Euro range, the player is a box-to-box midfielder who still needs to finish on the final product when having scoring chances. Musah who has good speed and ball control has only 5 goals in his career.

Teams interested in Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah according to various reports has interest from the following clubs in England, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace. In Serie A it has long been reported the interest from the Milan clubs AC and Inter Milan with AC Milan being the most interested of the two.

A move within Spain looks doubtful, but possible especially if Valencia goes down. Musah has ties to England having played for the youth national teams before choosing to represent the USMNT. Only 20, Yunus Musah was one of the highlight players for the US at the World Cup in Qatar.