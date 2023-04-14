Like Luis Suárez before the Nacional of Uruguay fans have started a hashtag with the intent of landing the Uruguayan striker.

Nacional of Uruguay fans start hashtag cause again to get Edinson Cavani

Nacional supporters are at it again, first they started a trending topic to get Luis Suarez back wearing the white kit of Nacional. Now they are looking to hit gold again, this time with Edinson Cavani.

Why is Edinson Cavani on the minds of Nacional fans? Well, it was reported two days ago that the 36-year-old striker was looking to not return to Valencia next season.

Cavani has a contract with Los Che until June of 2024, but given the standing at Valencia it looks unlikely the former PSG and Manchester United striker will return.

#CavaniANacional

The #CavaniANacional began to circulate on April 12th at 9PM local time in Uruguay. Since then, many Nacional fans have already started changing their profile pictures on Twitter and posting content pertaining to Cavani’s Nacional fandom.

While the four-time World Cup veteran never played professionally for Los Bolsos, Cavani did admit to being a Nacional supporter growing up. Cavani made his debut for Danubio, where he was able to break with Uruguayan soccer protocol and win a league title in 2007.