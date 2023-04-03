The 20-year-old midfielder has had a sensational season for Rangers in Scotland and could have huge offers come the summer.

Rangers has been home to many Americans over the last 30 years from Claudio Reyna to Alejandro Bedoya, USMNT players have always found a home at Ibrox. Malik Tillman without question has been the best import from the States maybe ever.

Tillman is on loan from German giants Bayern Munich and his stats speak for themselves 12 goals in 39 games, including a goal in UEFA Champions League qualification, the German American has been a breath of fresh air for the Scottish club. During the first half of the season Tillman had come under fire by the supporters for a “lack of work rate”, something the American has overcome.

Teammate John Lundstram stated as much after a 4-1 win over Aberdeen in October, “He’s honestly up there with one of the best talents I’ve seen. He’s a top, top player. You’re all giving him the credit now, but you weren’t as kind at the start of the season. But he’s a top player. Everyone has stuck with him and he’s showing it now."

The future of Malik Tillman

With Bayern Munich on his CV and a A+ grade at Rangers, Malik Tillman will most likely not be at Ibrox next season. Rumors of a move to another Bundesliga team and Bayern trying to retain his services have surfaced during the course of the season.

Rangers do have first rights to keep the American, but the player’s agent will surely evaluate the best place for the young USMNT midfielder to go. Tillman has been praised for his technical abilities and speed, his work rate has improved tenfold in a league that values a lot of hustle, but now in the summer he faces a big question, what happens next?

On April 1st Malik Tillman told BBC Sport that he was “enjoying my football” and would “wait until the summer to see what happens” in regard to his future.

On the USMNT front fans are eager to see this version of Tillman play for the national team that does not have a manager or sporting director currently. Tillman could challenge for a starting spot on the national team if he moves on to a bigger league. Without question his form in Scotland indicates he deserves a significant look in the next international window.