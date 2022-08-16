USWNT U20 take on Japan U20 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USWNT U20 and Japan U20 meet in the Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. American women want to bounce back after a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The USWNT U20 team lost a recent game against the Netherlands 0-3 in what was their first defeat in the group stage. But before that loss they won a game against Ghana, and so far the USWNT is in the third spot of Group D.

Japan U20 are the only team with two wins and that gives them the first spot of the standings within the group. The Japanese women's first victory was against the Netherlands 1-0 and the second against Ghana 2-0.

USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: Date

USWNT U20 and Japan U20 play for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. This is one of the big games of the group, both teams have powerful defenses and their attacking strategy is highly efficient.

USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch USWNT U20 vs Japan U20 at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

This game for the Group Stage in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, USWNT U20 and Japan U20 at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela on Wednesday, August 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo