USWNT U20 and Japan U20 meet in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. Both teams are big favourites, but the Asian women are the group leaders. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.
The USWNT U20 team must win this game against the group leader as they lost a recent game against another big favorite, Netherlands in what was the first loss for the USWNT team in the tournament.
Japan U20 have a lethal attacking strategy, so far the Japanese women are the only team in the group to be undefeated with three perfect wins. The most recent win for Japan was relatively easy against Ghana.
USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: Kick-Off Time
USWNT U20 and Japan U20 play for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.
Australia: 9:00 AM August 18
Bahamas: 7:00 PM
Bangladesh: 5:00 PM
Barbados: 7:00 PM
Belize: 5:00 PM
Botswana: 1:00 AM August 18
Brazil: 3:00 AM August 18
Cameroon: 6:00 AM August 18
Ethiopia: 2:00 AM August 18
France: 1:00 AM August 18
Gambia: 6:00 AM August 18
Germany: 1:00 AM August 18
Ghana: 11:00 PM
India: 4:30 AM August 18
Ireland: 12:00 AM August 18
Italy: 1:00 AM August 18
Jamaica: 6:00 PM
Japan: 8:00 AM August 18
Kenya: 2:00 AM August 18
Lesotho: 1:00 AM August 18
Liberia: 11:00 PM
Malawi: 1:00 AM August 18
Malta: 1:00 AM August 18
Mauritius: 3:00 AM August 18
Mexico: 6:00 PM
Namibia: 1:00 AM August 18
Netherlands: 1:00 AM August 18
Nigeria: 12:00 AM August 18
Pakistan: 4:00 AM August 18
Portugal: 12:00 AM August 18
Rwanda: 1:00 AM August 18
Sierra Leone: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 1:00 AM August 18
South Sudan: 1:00 AM August 18
Spain: 1:00 AM August 18
Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM August 18
Tanzania: 2:00 AM August 18
Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 12:00 AM August 18
United Kingdom: 12:00 AM August 18
United States: 7:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 1:00 AM August 18
Zimbabwe: 1:00 AM August 18
USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2
Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
India: Voot Select
Japan: J Sports 2
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: VIX+
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Portugal: RTP Play
Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
United States: Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, FuboTV (7-day free trial)
