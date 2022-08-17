USWNT U20 take on Japan U20 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in your country

USWNT U20 and Japan U20 meet in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. Both teams are big favourites, but the Asian women are the group leaders. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The USWNT U20 team must win this game against the group leader as they lost a recent game against another big favorite, Netherlands in what was the first loss for the USWNT team in the tournament.

Japan U20 have a lethal attacking strategy, so far the Japanese women are the only team in the group to be undefeated with three perfect wins. The most recent win for Japan was relatively easy against Ghana.

USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: Kick-Off Time

USWNT U20 and Japan U20 play for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.

Australia: 9:00 AM August 18

Bahamas: 7:00 PM

Bangladesh: 5:00 PM

Barbados: 7:00 PM

Belize: 5:00 PM

Botswana: 1:00 AM August 18

Brazil: 3:00 AM August 18

Cameroon: 6:00 AM August 18

Ethiopia: 2:00 AM August 18

France: 1:00 AM August 18

Gambia: 6:00 AM August 18

Germany: 1:00 AM August 18

Ghana: 11:00 PM

India: 4:30 AM August 18

Ireland: 12:00 AM August 18

Italy: 1:00 AM August 18

Jamaica: 6:00 PM

Japan: 8:00 AM August 18

Kenya: 2:00 AM August 18

Lesotho: 1:00 AM August 18

Liberia: 11:00 PM

Malawi: 1:00 AM August 18

Malta: 1:00 AM August 18

Mauritius: 3:00 AM August 18

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Namibia: 1:00 AM August 18

Netherlands: 1:00 AM August 18

Nigeria: 12:00 AM August 18

Pakistan: 4:00 AM August 18

Portugal: 12:00 AM August 18

Rwanda: 1:00 AM August 18

Sierra Leone: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 1:00 AM August 18

South Sudan: 1:00 AM August 18

Spain: 1:00 AM August 18

Sri Lanka: 4:30 AM August 18

Tanzania: 2:00 AM August 18

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:00 PM

Uganda: 12:00 AM August 18

United Kingdom: 12:00 AM August 18

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 1:00 AM August 18

Zimbabwe: 1:00 AM August 18

USWNT U20 vs Japan U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2

Fiji: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

India: Voot Select

Japan: J Sports 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: VIX+

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Portugal: RTP Play

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

United States: Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, FuboTV (7-day free trial)

How to watch USWNT U20 vs Japan U20 anywhere

If you want to watch this USWNT U20 vs Japan U20 game for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.