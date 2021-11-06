Valencia and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Sunday at Estadio de Mestalla in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Valencia will welcome Atletico Madrid at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 11:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 49th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico Madrid are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph just 13 times to this day, and a great number of 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 24, 2021, when the Madrid side cruised past Valencia with a 3-1 win at home in Madrid in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 11:15 AM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Valencia have not been in a good form in La Liga. In their last five fixtures, they have lost two times and drawn twice (WLDLD). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are in better form, as they have won twice in their last five matches. In addition, they have two draws and one loss (WDDWL).

The team from Valencia currently sit in 11th place on the La Liga table with 16 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, the current champions are placed seven positions above them, in fourth place in La Liga with 22 points won in 11 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to January 20, 1935, when Atletico Madrid won 5-2. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Valencia vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Valencia and Atletico Madrid, to be played on Sunday, at the Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -110 odds to grab another win of the season. The home side Valencia have a +350 odds to cause an upset in the 13th round, while a tie would result in a +220 payout.

FanDuel Valencia +350 Tie +220 Atletico Madrid -110

* Odds via FanDuel