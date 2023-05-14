AEK Athens take on Volos NFC at OPAP Arena in Athens for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

AEK Athens and Volos NFC meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at OPAP Arena in Athens. The home team is the number one of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this 2022-2023 Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

AEK Athens are in the first spot of the Championship standings, they have 80 points, with a draw or a victory it is enough to declare themselves champions of the season.

Volos NFC finished in the 6th spot of the standings, they won only 11 games during the 2022-2023 season and lost another 17 games.

AEK Athens vs Volos NFC: Kick-Off Time

AEK Athens and Volos NFC play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Sunday, May 14 at OPAP Arena in Athens.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 14

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 14

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 14

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 14

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 14

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 14

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

AEK Athens vs Volos NFC: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico