NWSL

Video: Alex Morgan's emotional farewell in final match between SD Wave and NC Courage

Alex Morgan's final NWSL game was an emotional one. The World Cup champion left the field in tears after 13 minutes, bidding a heartfelt farewell.

Alex Morgan at her final soccer game between SD Wave and NC Courage
© Meg Oliphant/Getty ImagesAlex Morgan at her final soccer game between SD Wave and NC Courage

By Natalia Lobo

Alex Morgan played her last professional soccer game at the NWSL’s match between San Diego Wave and North Carolina Courage. The star, who is pregnant with her second child, left the field at the 14th minute mark, just after San Diego scored the partial 1-1 a minute before.

After announcing the change, Morgan’s teammates hugged her, while her rivals also applauded the two-time World Cup champion. Morgan fought back tears as she waved at the crowd, and left the pitch without her boots. She was replaced by Amirah Ali.

Morgan is one of the most prolific goalscorers, as well as a game’s trailblazer. Apart from being a World Cup champion, she also won an Olympic gold medal in 2012. She scored 123 goals for the US, ranking her fifth on the all-time USWNT list.

Soccer has been a part of me for 30 years. It was one of the first things that I ever loved. And I gave everything to this sport. What I got in return was more than I could have ever dreamed of,” Morgan said in her announcement video, published on Sept. 5th. She also announced that part of her decision came after becoming pregnant. Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, are already parents to their 4-year-old daughter, Charlie.

“We’re changing lives and the impact we have on the next generation is irreversible and I’m proud in the hand I had in making that happen in pushing the game forward and leaving it in a place that I’m so happy and proud of,” she said in her announcement.

Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman and more stars pay tribute to Alex Morgan

Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and more NWSL stars shared video messages to pay tribute to Morgan’s impact on the game, and their careers. “We wouldn’t be here without you,” said Smith in a video shared by the NWSL social media.

Bay FC’s Abby Dahlkemper also celebrated Morgan’s “permanent stamp” she made in the sport. “I just couldn’t be more proud to have shared the field with you, being your teammate, your friend, watch Charlie, watch you be the best mom. And what an unbelievable career,” she added.

