Valencia vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a LaLiga game on November 7, 2026

Valencia welcome Real Madrid to Mestalla for a crucial Matchday 12 clash in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. With Los Blancos chasing the top spot and Valencia fighting to climb the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Valencia vs Real Madrid Tournament LaLiga Date Saturday, November 7, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, ESPN App, ESPN+

How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid in the USA

In the United States, the match will be available live on ESPN Deportes. Fans without a traditional cable subscription can stream the game through Fubo, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

Can I watch Valencia vs Real Madrid for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Valencia vs Real Madrid through Fubo with its five-day free trial, provided they are eligible for the promotional offer.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid travel to Mestalla looking to strengthen their position in the LaLiga title race. Jose Mourinho‘s team sit third in the standings with 27 points after 11 matches, three behind leaders Barcelona and one behind Atletico Madrid.

A victory against Valencia would allow Los Blancos to put pressure on both rivals before Barcelona and Atletico face each other on Sunday. Madrid also arrive in strong form, having won their last seven matches across all competitions, including a 3-2 Champions League victory over AEK Athens.

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid (Source: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

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Valencia, meanwhile, have a very different objective. Javier Aguirre‘s team are 19th with just nine points from 11 matches, sitting in the relegation zone after collecting only two wins, three draws and six defeats.

They have scored eight goals and conceded 17, making their attacking production one of the biggest concerns heading into this encounter. Their latest 1-0 victory away against Elche offered some encouragement, but another positive result against one of Spain’s biggest clubs would be a significant boost in their fight to move away from danger.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Valencia (3-4-2-1): Stole Dimitrievski; Justin de Haas, Pepelu, Cesar Tarrega; Jose Luis Gaya, Guido Rodriguez, Javi Guerra, Pablo Maffeo; Arnaut Danjuma, Luis Rioja; Umar Sadiq.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Marc Cucurella, Dean Huijsen, Ibrahima Konate, Federico Valverde; Aurelien Tchouameni, Bernardo Silva; Yan Diomande, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Valencia vs Real Madrid match?

The Valencia vs Real Madrid match kicks off on Saturday, November 7, at 3:00 PM ET at Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. The game is part of Matchday 12 of the 2026-27 LaLiga season.

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM