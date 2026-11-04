Why isn’t Arda Guler playing today, Nov. 4, for Real Madrid vs AEK Athens?

Real Madrid will face AEK Athens in a Champions League clash without one of their key creative midfielders. Arda Guler's absence raises questions about Jose Mourinho's plans for the November 4 matchup.

Arda Guler will not play for Real Madrid against AEK Athens on Wednesday, November 4, because manager Jose Mourinho has left him out of the squad to manage his workload and give him a rest.

The Turkish midfielder is not traveling to Greece for the UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 fixture, alongside fellow midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also been given time off. He also reportedly clarified that he is not injured.

His absence comes after he featured in Real Madrid‘s 2-0 LaLiga victory over Racing Santander on Sunday, November 1, providing an assist. The decision appears to be precautionary rather than a confirmed new injury.

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When will Arda Guler return to action for Real Madrid?

Arda Guler could return to Real Madrid’s squad for the LaLiga match against Valencia on Saturday, November 7, following his absence from the Champions League trip to face AEK Athens.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid (Source: Diego Souto/Getty Images)

His omission is reportedly related to workload management rather than a confirmed injury, so there is no indication that he faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

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The decision also affects Aurelien Tchouameni, who was left in Madrid for similar reasons. Both midfielders are expected to benefit from the additional recovery time as Real Madrid navigate a demanding schedule.

However, Real Madrid have not announced a specific return date for Guler. His availability against Valencia will depend on his physical condition and Mourinho’s assessment ahead of the next league fixture.

Who will replace Arda Guler in Real Madrid’s lineup?

Yan Diomande will take the right-sided attacking position in the starting lineup against AEK Athens, while Jude Bellingham will operate centrally behind Kylian Mbappe. The coach has made several changes to his midfield and attack.

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Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde are forming the deeper midfield partnership. The confirmed lineup shows that Guler will not be replaced by a single player in exactly the same role.

Instead, Mourinho has opted for a different attacking setup: Vinicius Junior will start on the left, Bellingham will occupy the central attacking position, and Diomande will provide width on the right.

Diomande’s inclusion is particularly notable because pregame projections had suggested that Brahim Diaz could start on the right. However, the confirmed XI gives the 19-year-old the opportunity to feature from the beginning.

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Key takeaways