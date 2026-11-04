AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Champions League game on November 4, 2026

AEK Athens welcome Real Madrid to Allwyn Arena for a crucial UEFA Champions League League Phase Matchday 4 clash. With Los Blancos looking to preserve their perfect European record and the hosts hoping to bounce back, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match AEK Athens vs Real Madrid Tournament Champions League Date Wednesday, November 4, 2026 Time 12:45 PM ET / 9:45 AM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid live on Paramount+, the official U.S. streaming home of the UEFA Champions League.

For viewers who prefer traditional television, match listings also include TUDN USA and UniMás among the U.S. broadcast options. Also, it can be watched on TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App, ViX.

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Can I watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid for free?

There is no guaranteed standard free trial for new Paramount+ subscribers in the United States. Therefore, fans should not count on being able to watch AEK Athens vs Real Madrid for free through a regular Paramount+ trial.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Real Madrid travel to Greece looking to extend their perfect start to the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League campaign. Jose Mourinho‘s team have collected nine points from their first three matches, putting them fourth in the overall league-phase standings.

Their European victories include a 2-1 result against Inter, a 4-3 away win over Roma and a 4-1 triumph against RB Leipzig. Another victory would strengthen their position among the leading teams competing for direct qualification to the round of 16.

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Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid (Source: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

AEK Athens, meanwhile, have experienced a more complicated European campaign. Marko Nikolic‘s team opened their league-phase schedule with a 1-0 victory against LASK, but subsequently suffered defeats against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) and Manchester City (5-1).

They enter Matchday 4 with three points and sit 29th in the standings, making the home fixture against one of Europe’s most successful clubs an important opportunity to get their campaign back on track.

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The historical record offers AEK some encouragement. The clubs have met four times in European competition, with one victory apiece and two draws. Their previous Champions League encounters came during the 2002-03 group stage, when they drew 3-3 in Athens and 2-2 in Madrid.

AEK have therefore never lost a home match against Los Blancos, although repeating that achievement against the current Madrid squad will be a major challenge.

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

AEK Athens (4-4-2): Alberto Brignoli; Stavros Pilios, Filipe Relvas, Harold Moukoudi, Lazaros Rota; Oleksandr Zubkov, Razvan Marin, Kervin Arriaga, Lovro Majer; Luka Jovic, Barnabas Varga.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Denzel Dumfries; Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Yanick Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the AEK Athens vs Real Madrid match?

The AEK Athens vs Real Madrid match kicks off on Wednesday, November 4, at 12:45 PM ET at Allwyn Arena in Nea Filadelfia, Greece. The game is part of Matchday 4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League League Phase.

Eastern Time: 12:45 PM

Central Time: 11:45 AM

Mountain Time: 10:45 AM

Pacific Time: 9:45 AM