Real Madrid will travel to Valencia fon Saturday, March 2, for the Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. You can find all the essential details about this game, such as TV broadcast and live streaming options in your country, right here.
The match between Valencia and Real Madrid stands out as the highlight of Matchday 27 in La Liga. Both teams, despite their differing ambitions for the season, share the critical goal of securing the 3 points. Valencia, playing at home, are in pursuit of points to close in on the spots that qualify for international competitions.
With 36 points, they find themselves just 4 points shy of Real Sociedad, who occupy the final qualification spot. On the other side, Real Madrid leads the table with a comfortable 6-point margin over their closest challengers, Girona. The “Merengues” are keen on extending their lead and solidifying their top position.
Valencia vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 3)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 3)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 3)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 3)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 3)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 3)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 3)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (March 3)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Valencia vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Blue To Go Video, Everywhere Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes