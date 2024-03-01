Valencia vs Real Madrid: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 2, 2024

Real Madrid will travel to Valencia fon Saturday, March 2, for the Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 La Liga season. You can find all the essential details about this game, such as TV broadcast and live streaming options in your country, right here.

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid stands out as the highlight of Matchday 27 in La Liga. Both teams, despite their differing ambitions for the season, share the critical goal of securing the 3 points. Valencia, playing at home, are in pursuit of points to close in on the spots that qualify for international competitions.

With 36 points, they find themselves just 4 points shy of Real Sociedad, who occupy the final qualification spot. On the other side, Real Madrid leads the table with a comfortable 6-point margin over their closest challengers, Girona. The “Merengues” are keen on extending their lead and solidifying their top position.

Valencia vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 3)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (March 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 3)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (March 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (March 3)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 3)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 3)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (March 3)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Valencia vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, Star+, ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Blue To Go Video, Everywhere Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Plus+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes