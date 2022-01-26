Venezuela and Bolivia will face each other at the Estadio Agustin Tovar in a match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers

Venezuela will host Bolivia at the Estadio Agustin Tovar in a game for Matchday 15 of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Vinotinto, with Jose Pekerman as their new coach, will try to turn the page a show a new image in the last rounds of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. They are at the bottom of the South American standings with only 2 victories after 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Bolivia thrashed Trinidad and Tobago 5-0 in an international friendly last week and want to show the same form in the WCQ. The national team coached by Cesar Farias can still dream with a place in Qatar 2022, although it also depends on other results to achieve it.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Date

The match for the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers between Venezuela and Bolivia will be played on Friday, January 28, at the Estadio Agustin Tovar. Last time they met, Bolivia won 3-1 in La Paz.

Venezuela vs Bolivia: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Venezuela vs Bolivia

The Venezuela vs Bolivia match for the 15th round of the 2022 South American World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV (Free Trial).