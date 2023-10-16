Venezuela vs Chile: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Venezuela will face off against Chile this Tuesday, October 16 in a match for the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

An intriguing matchup between two teams that are expected to be contenders. On one side, we have Chile, perennial candidates for qualification, but their first two games were forgettable, especially against Uruguay, where they were clearly outplayed. Their recent victory against Peru has provided some relief.

On the other side, we find Venezuela, who, after a disappointing loss to Colombia, managed to accumulate 4 points with a notable win against Paraguay and a creditable draw against Brazil. They are aware that this is just the beginning and that, to realize their dream of qualifying for their first World Cup, they need to secure more points.

Venezuela vs Chile: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Chile: 6:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

India: 2:30 AM (October 18)

Israel: 12:00 AM (October 18)

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (October 18)

Poland: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela: 5:00 PM (ET)

Venezuela vs Chile: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Chile: Paramount+, Chilevision

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

India: FanCode

International: Bet365, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sports 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

USA: Fanatiz PPV*

Venezuela: TVes, Televen

*Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.