Paraguay vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Paraguay and Bolivia will face each other this Tuesday, October 16 in a match for the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This is a matchup between the two teams that have undoubtedly had the worst start, even worse than Peru. Not only because one has earned just a single point and the other none, but also because the performance of both has been very unpromising. Paraguay have just suffered a defeat to Argentina without practically threatening the opponent’s goal.

So far, neither team has been able to score goals. Meanwhile, Bolivia seem to be playing progressively worse, and the stronghold that La Paz once represented no longer appears to be as formidable. This game presents a perfect opportunity for one of these two teams to secure a victory and move past this rough patch.

Paraguay vs Bolivia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7:30 PM

Bolivia: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 7:30 PM

Canada: 6:30 PM

Croatia: 12:30 AM (October 8)

Israel: 1:30 AM (October 8)

Malaysia: 6:30 AM (October 8)

Paraguay: 7:30 PM

Poland: 12:30 AM (October 8)

Spain: 12:30 AM (October 8)

United States: 6:30 PM (ET)

Paraguay vs Bolivia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Bolivia: FBF Play

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 2

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

International: Fanatiz International, Bet365, YouTube

Israel: Sport 3

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Paraguay: GENE

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

USA: Fanatiz PPV*

*Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.