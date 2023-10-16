Ecuador vs Colombia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers in your country

Ecuador face Colombia this Tuesday, October 16 in a match for the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Ecuador vs Colombia in the US on Fanatiz]

The beginning of these qualifiers has been challenging for Ecuador, who not only started with a 3-point deficit but also suffered a defeat in their initial match against Argentina. Nevertheless, they managed to bounce back with two strong victories in Matchdays 2 and 3.

The qualification process demands their continued focus, and they are now up against Colombia, a team that has delivered impressive performances, particularly in their most recent match against Uruguay. Ecuador recognize that they are facing another formidable opponent on their home turf, but they are determined to keep demonstrating their worth.

Ecuador vs Colombia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Colombia: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

France: 1:30 AM (October 18)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (October 18)

Israel: 2:30 AM (October 18)

Norway: 1:30 AM (October 18)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 18)

Spain: 1:30 AM (October 18)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Ecuador vs Colombia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DGO, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Colombia: Caracol Play, RCN Television, Deportes RCN Live, Caracol TV, DGO

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Ecuador: Soccer Channel, DGO

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: MNC Soccer Channel

International: FIFA+, Bet365

Israel: Sports 2

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 3, Movistar+

USA: Fanatiz PPV*

*Fanatiz has rights to broadcast seven games of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying in October in the United States (Colombia vs. Uruguay, Chile vs. Peru, Venezuela vs. Chile, Paraguay vs. Bolivia, Ecuador vs. Colombia, Uruguay vs. Brazil, Peru vs. Argentina). They will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.