Colombia will try to secure a playoff spot for Qatar 2022 when they visit Venezuela in the final matchday of the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Matchday 18 of the South American 2022 World Cup qualifiers will bring us a dramatic finale with three teams in contention for only a playoff berth. Colombia take on Venezuela aiming to get a result that lets them clinch fifth place, although the outlook isn't encouraging. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

La Vinotinto don't have much to play for at this point of the qualifiers, as they will finish bottom of the table regardless of their next result. However, all these games matter for Jose Pekerman, who will try to strengthen Venezuela in the long term and hopefully qualify them to their first FIFA World Cup in 2026.

Meanwhile, this is a must-win for the Cafeteros in order to book a place in the inter-continental playoffs. Reinaldo Rueda's men have recently gotten back to winning ways with a commanding triumph over Bolivia but the job is far from done yet.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: CTE Cachamay, Ciudad Guayana

Venezuela vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Venezuela vs Colombia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Venezuela come from a painful 3-0 defeat to Argentina, while Colombia got the upper hand over Bolivia to end a seven-game streak without scoring. The Cafeteros have been dominant in 40 games against La Vinotinto across all competitions, winning 18 times, while Venezuela emerged victorious in seven games and the points were shared on 15 occasions.

Venezuela vs Colombia: Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Standings

With only one game left to conclude the qualifiers, Colombia are in a tough spot and don't depend on themselves to seal the playoff berth. Rueda's side heads into Matchday 18 on sixth place with 20 points, one shy of Peru and only one above Chile. Meanwhile, Venezuela are bottom of the table with just 10 points.

How to watch or live stream Venezuela vs Colombia in the US

Venezuela vs Colombia: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have made their predictions. BetMGM sees Colombia as favorites with -145 odds, while Venezuela have +375 and a draw would result in a +270 payout.

BetMGM Venezuela +375 Tie +270 Colombia -145

