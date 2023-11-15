The South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are back with a thrilling double-header. In an eventful Matchday 5, Venezuela host Ecuador on Thursday, November 16, in a crucial game for their aspirations.
La Vinotinto are off to a strong start to the competition, riding on a three-game unbeaten run after losing in their debut. Fernando Batista‘s men have 7 points in four matches (W2 D1 L1), tied with Uruguay and Brazil as co-leaders behind Argentina.
La Tri, meanwhile, have the same record but were deducted three points before the beginning of the Qualifiers for the Byron Castillo case. Therefore, every victory will be like a six-pointer for Felix Sanchez Bas’ side. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in your country.
Venezuela vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 7 PM
Australia: 9 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 4 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 11 PM
Brazil: 7 PM
Canada: 5 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 11 PM
Denmark: 11 PM
Egypt: 12 AM (Friday)
France: 11 PM
Germany: 11 PM
Ghana: 10 PM
Greece: 12 AM (Friday)
India: 3:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 6 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 10 PM
Israel: 12 AM (Friday)
Italy: 11 PM
Jamaica: 5 PM
Kenya: 1 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 6 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 4 PM
Morocco: 11 PM
Netherlands: 11 PM
New Zealand: 11 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 11 PM
Norway: 11 PM
Philippines: 6 AM (Friday)
Poland: 11 PM
Portugal: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 11 PM
Singapore: 6 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 12 AM (Friday)
Spain: 11 PM
Sweden: 11 PM
Switzerland: 11 PM
UAE: 2 AM (Friday)
UK: 10 PM
United States: 5 PM (ET)
How to Watch Venezuela vs Ecuador in your Country
Afghanistan: Fanatiz
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO
Armenia: Fanatiz
Australia: Fanatiz
Austria: Fanatiz
Azerbaijan: Fanatiz
Bangladesh: Fanatiz
Belgium: Fanatiz
Brazil: NOW NET, ClaroSporTV 2, Canais Globo
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Czech Republic: Fanatiz
Denmark: Fanatiz
Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol
Fiji: Fanatiz
Finland: Fanatiz
France: DAZN France
Germany: Fanatiz
Greece: Fanatiz
Hungary: Fanatiz
Iceland: Fanatiz
India: FanCode
Indonesia: Fanatiz
International: Bet365, Fanatiz International
Ireland: Fanatiz
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Fanatiz
Japan: Fanatiz
Kazakhstan: Fanatiz
Kiribati: Fanatiz
Kyrgyzstan: Fanatiz
Luxembourg: Fanatiz
Malaysia: Astro Gosooka Astro SuperSport 2
Marshall Islands: Fanatiz
Micronesia: Fanatiz
Mongolia: Fanatiz
Nauru: Fanatiz
Nepal: Fanatiz
Netherlands: Fanatiz
New Zealand: Fanatiz
North Korea: Fanatiz
Norway: Fanatiz
Palau: Fanatiz
Papua New Guinea: Fanatiz
Peru: Movistar Play, DGO
Philippines: Fanatiz
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Samoa: Fanatiz
Saudi Arabia: SSC
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: Fanatiz
Slovakia: Fanatiz
Slovenia: Fanatiz, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia
Solomon Islands: Fanatiz
South Korea: Fanatiz
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Fanatiz
Sweden: Fanatiz
Switzerland: Fanatiz
Taiwan: Fanatiz
Tajikistan: Fanatiz
Thailand: Fanatiz
Tonga: Fanatiz
Turkey: Fanatiz
Turkmenistan: Fanatiz
Tuvalu: Fanatiz
United Kingdom: Fanatiz
United States: Fanatiz*
Uzbekistan: Fanatiz
Vanuatu: Fanatiz
Venezuela: Televen, TVes, DGO
* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.