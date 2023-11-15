Venezuela vs Ecuador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in your country

The South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are back with a thrilling double-header. In an eventful Matchday 5, Venezuela host Ecuador on Thursday, November 16, in a crucial game for their aspirations.

[Watch Venezuela vs Ecuador online in the US on Fanatiz]

La Vinotinto are off to a strong start to the competition, riding on a three-game unbeaten run after losing in their debut. Fernando Batista‘s men have 7 points in four matches (W2 D1 L1), tied with Uruguay and Brazil as co-leaders behind Argentina.

La Tri, meanwhile, have the same record but were deducted three points before the beginning of the Qualifiers for the Byron Castillo case. Therefore, every victory will be like a six-pointer for Felix Sanchez Bas’ side. Here, find out how to watch or live stream the game in your country.

Venezuela vs Ecuador: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 7 PM

Australia: 9 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 4 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 11 PM

Brazil: 7 PM

Canada: 5 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 11 PM

Denmark: 11 PM

Egypt: 12 AM (Friday)

France: 11 PM

Germany: 11 PM

Ghana: 10 PM

Greece: 12 AM (Friday)

India: 3:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 6 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 10 PM

Israel: 12 AM (Friday)

Italy: 11 PM

Jamaica: 5 PM

Kenya: 1 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 6 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 4 PM

Morocco: 11 PM

Netherlands: 11 PM

New Zealand: 11 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 11 PM

Norway: 11 PM

Philippines: 6 AM (Friday)

Poland: 11 PM

Portugal: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 11 PM

Singapore: 6 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 12 AM (Friday)

Spain: 11 PM

Sweden: 11 PM

Switzerland: 11 PM

UAE: 2 AM (Friday)

UK: 10 PM

United States: 5 PM (ET)

How to Watch Venezuela vs Ecuador in your Country

Afghanistan: Fanatiz

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO

Armenia: Fanatiz

Australia: Fanatiz

Austria: Fanatiz

Azerbaijan: Fanatiz

Bangladesh: Fanatiz

Belgium: Fanatiz

Brazil: NOW NET, ClaroSporTV 2, Canais Globo

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Czech Republic: Fanatiz

Denmark: Fanatiz

Ecuador: DGO, Canal del Futbol

Fiji: Fanatiz

Finland: Fanatiz

France: DAZN France

Germany: Fanatiz

Greece: Fanatiz

Hungary: Fanatiz

Iceland: Fanatiz

India: FanCode

Indonesia: Fanatiz

International: Bet365, Fanatiz International

Ireland: Fanatiz

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Fanatiz

Japan: Fanatiz

Kazakhstan: Fanatiz

Kiribati: Fanatiz

Kyrgyzstan: Fanatiz

Luxembourg: Fanatiz

Malaysia: Astro Gosooka Astro SuperSport 2

Marshall Islands: Fanatiz

Micronesia: Fanatiz

Mongolia: Fanatiz

Nauru: Fanatiz

Nepal: Fanatiz

Netherlands: Fanatiz

New Zealand: Fanatiz

North Korea: Fanatiz

Norway: Fanatiz

Palau: Fanatiz

Papua New Guinea: Fanatiz

Peru: Movistar Play, DGO

Philippines: Fanatiz

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Samoa: Fanatiz

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: Fanatiz

Slovakia: Fanatiz

Slovenia: Fanatiz, Arena Sport 1 Slovenia

Solomon Islands: Fanatiz

South Korea: Fanatiz

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Fanatiz

Sweden: Fanatiz

Switzerland: Fanatiz

Taiwan: Fanatiz

Tajikistan: Fanatiz

Thailand: Fanatiz

Tonga: Fanatiz

Turkey: Fanatiz

Turkmenistan: Fanatiz

Tuvalu: Fanatiz

United Kingdom: Fanatiz

United States: Fanatiz*

Uzbekistan: Fanatiz

Vanuatu: Fanatiz

Venezuela: Televen, TVes, DGO

* In the USA and Canada, in USD and CAD respectively, the game will be offered as pay-per-view (PPV) for $29.99 per game, or $49.99 for two games of the same team, or $99.99 for a package with all the available games on Fanatiz.