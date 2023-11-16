Estadio Monumental in Maturin is expected to be a cauldron of passionate support, with the Venezuelan faithful roaring on their team as they chase their 2026 World Cup dreams against Ecuador on 6:00 PM (ET), November 16, 2023. The atmosphere will be electric, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Venezuela are currently doing well in the 2026 South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup. They are in 4th place in the standings with 7 points from 4 games. They are behind Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil. They wont a recent game against Chile by 3-0.

Ecuador tied a recent game against Colombia 0-0, the draw at home was painful but at least they didn’t end the game empty-handed. So far the Ecuadorians are in the 6th spot of the standings with 4 points.

Venezuela probable lineup

When Venezuela and Ecuador lock horns, it’s not just a game of football; it’s a battle of national pride and sporting ambition. The outcome will have a profound impact on the future of both teams and their aspirations of reaching the pinnacle of international football.

Venezuela are fighting hard in the standings, they have scored 5 goals for and the national team’s defense has allowed only 2 goals in 4 games. Four players have scored goals for Venezuela, Salomon Rondon, Eduard Bello, Darwin Machis, Yeferson Soteldo.

This is the likely Venezuela’s lineup for this game: Rafael Romo, Alexander Gonzalez, Wilker Angel, Yordan Osorio, Luis Mago, Romulo Otero, Darwin Machis, Yeferson Soteldo, Eduard Bello, Salomon Rondon, Sergio Cordova.

Ecuador probable lineup

Ecuador has a strong defense, they could stop the winning spirit of the Venezuelans, but so far the Ecuadorian defense has been slightly weaker than that of Vinotino, the Ecuadorians have allowed 3 goals against.

Ecuador has a secret weapon called Felix Torres, he has scored two goals for the national team during the qualifiers, but he is not a forward, Felix plays as a defender.

This is the likely Ecuador’s lineup for this game: Alexander Dominguez, Robert Arboleda, Angelo Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Felix Torres, Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo, Jose Cifuentes, Leonardo Campana, Jordy Caicedo.