Venezuela and Peru will meet today at the Estadio Olimpico in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Venezuela vs Peru: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

La Vinotinto suffered their second defeat in a row on Thursday as they lost 1-0 against Ecuador. The national team coached by Leonardo Gonzalez, who took charge of the team after Jose Peseiro's resignment, are at the bottom go the WCQ standings with 7 points after 13 games.

Peru know they need a win at Venezuela to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive. Ricardo Gareca's side come from a 3-0 victory over Bolivia to climb to 7th place in the table with 14 points.

Venezuela vs Peru: Time of the Game

Argentina: 6.00 PM

Australia: 8.00 AM

Brazil: 6.00 PM

Chile: 6.00 PM

France: 10.00 PM

Mexico: 3.00 PM

Peru: 4.00 PM

Spain: 10.00 PM

UK: 9.00 PM

US: 4.00 PM

Uruguay: 6.00 PM

Venenzuela: 5.00 PM

Venezuela vs Peru: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro

Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Peru: Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+

UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV

Uruguay: VTV+

Venenzuela: Meridiano Television, TLT Play, TLT Venezuela