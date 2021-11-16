Venezuela and Peru will face each othet today at the Estadio Olimpico in Caracas in a match for the 14th round of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.
La Vinotinto suffered their second defeat in a row on Thursday as they lost 1-0 against Ecuador. The national team coached by Leonardo Gonzalez, who took charge of the team after Jose Peseiro's resignment, are at the bottom go the WCQ standings with 7 points after 13 games.
Peru know they need a win at Venezuela to keep their hopes of qualifying for Qatar 2022 alive. Ricardo Gareca's side come from a 3-0 victory over Bolivia to climb to 7th place in the table with 14 points.
Venezuela vs Peru: Time of the Game
Argentina: 6.00 PM
Australia: 8.00 AM
Brazil: 6.00 PM
Chile: 6.00 PM
France: 10.00 PM
Mexico: 3.00 PM
Peru: 4.00 PM
Spain: 10.00 PM
UK: 9.00 PM
US: 4.00 PM
Uruguay: 6.00 PM
Venenzuela: 5.00 PM
Venezuela vs Peru: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: SporTV 3, Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro
Chile: Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports Go
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Peru: Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 1, Movistar+
UK: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
US: FuboTV
Uruguay: VTV+
Venenzuela: Meridiano Television, TLT Play, TLT Venezuela