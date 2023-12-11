Anthony Martial’s contract with Manchester United ends at the end of the current season and according to sources, it seems like his time at the club is all but over.



This season the forward has been reduced to 13 games 1 goal and 0 assists. According to the Athletic, the Red Devils could even sell the now third wheel forward in January if the right offer comes along.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri are also out of contract at the end of the season for Manchester United with all four most likely needing moves elsewhere.

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United



Anthony Martial is one of the boys, the French forward has spent 9 seasons at Manchester United, scoring 90 goals in 317 appearances. Anthony Martial was a part of 4 championships with the club and last season scored 9 goals across all competitions.



It was rumored that Inter Milan were at one time interested in the French star, but those talks have cooled at the moment.



Manchester United’s season



Manchester United has been a mess this season with an abysmal 9-7 record and in sixth place, the club has won 3 out of 2 games (which were losses) in the Premier League.



Erik ten Hag is rumored to be on the hot seat, despite being named Premiership manager for the month of November. Ten Hag has not been able to ever right the ship of Manchester United despite winning the EFL Cup last season.