The England national team is looking to finally lift their first major trophy since the 1966 FIFA World Cup, as amazing as it is to read, England has never won the Euro cup.



Now the Three Lions have been drawn into a group with Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia in Group C, hardly a push over group. Gareth Southgate’s men will not have it easy as England looks to finally get over the hump and bring a cup home.



The team will have the support of their wives and girlfriends, or better known as WAGS. Here are the details of the luxury castle the companions will be staying at in Germany.



Where will England WAGS be staying in Euros 2024



According to The Sun the WAGS have decided on a five-star Schlosshotel resort in Kronberg, where the cost is $2,200 per night, and/or the Schloss Auel Boutique Hotel in Lohmar.



The Sun source stated, “They’re keen to let their hair down after being restricted in Qatar but still want their own privacy. The ones they’ve picked out so far are deep within the countryside, surrounded by woodland and protected from prying eyes.”



The WAGS include Kieran Trippier’s wife Charlotte, Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan, Harry Maguire’s wife Fern, Kyle Walker’s wife Annie and Luke Shaw’s partner Anouska Santos.