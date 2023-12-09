A few days ago, Erik ten Hag was named Manager of the Month in the Premier League. However, by the end of next week, he could be out as coach of Manchester United.

This Saturday, the Red Devils suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss at home against Bournemouth and, as a consequence, thousands of fans booed coaches and players in Old Trafford.

Now, Manchester United are 10 points behind Liverpool in the title race and things could get worse with a brutal schedule ahead. A crucial visit to Anfield, West Ham and Aston Villa. According to Erik ten Hag, the players didn’t answer the call following Wednesday’s win against Chelsea.

“As a coach, you question that after what happened. We started very poor. That was a big difference to Chelsea where we started very good that game. We were very aggressive and very focused. Today, we were not. We got one shot and straight after that we conceded a goal. That should never happen.”

Will Erik ten Hag be sacked by Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is under contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2025. The big problem for the team’s front office is that if they want to sack him, the coach has to receive almost $19 million to leave.

“Of course it’s disappointing. All together, we are disappointed. It should not happen. We gave a goal very easy away and then you make them big. I feel sorry for them (the fans), because they’re always behind us. They could expect more from us. You can’t start the game after five minutes.”

How much is Erik ten Hag paid in Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is one of the top paid coaches in the world with an annual salary of $11.2 million. He was supposed to produce a transformation at Manchester United after developing a great young squad with Ajax.

Manchester United could lose everything in one week

Right now, Manchester United are out of the title race in the Premier League and, next Tuesday, they could be eliminated from all competitions in Europe. It would be a disastrous turn of events.

They have to beat Bayern Munich in the final match of the group stage at the Champions League, but need a lot of help in the game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to have a shot at the Round of 16.

However, if Manchester United lose against Bayern, Erik ten Hag and his players will also be out of the Europa League as they won’t be able to reach the third place of Group A.

“We have to put this in the right place and, of course, we know what’s coming up. We have to do things better. The difference between today and Chelsea was massive. That shouldn’t happen.”