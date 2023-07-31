Cristiano Ronaldo may have left Europe, but he hasn’t lost his competitive nature. While the Portuguese superstar definitely enjoys a lucrative salary in Saudi Arabia, he also wants to succeed with Al-Nassr.

But it hasn’t been easy so far, with his club falling short on the title race last season as Al-Ittihad (who signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante this summer) emerged victorious in the Saudi Pro League.

The 2023-24 campaign also got off to a slow start for the Riyadh-based outfit, who shared the points with Al-Shabab in its 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup debut. Ronaldo was quite furious and he took it with a cameraman.

Watch: Ronaldo throws water at cameraman after goalless draw

Ronaldo looked frustrated after the final whistle as he walked out of the field. Before heading into the dressing room, he stayed on the touchline, where he threw water onto a camera and told the cameraman to leave (0:40”).

The season is just getting started, but this draw already forces Al-Nassr to pick up better results in their next two group stage games. Of course, Ronaldo will probably do everything he can to leave the field in a better mood next time.