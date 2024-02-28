Erik ten Hag owns dinner to Casemiro. This Wednesday, during a thriller as part of the fifth round in the FA Cup, Manchester United were against the ropes facing Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils are in the middle of another disappointing season with no chances to win the Premier League and an early elimination in the Champions League.

That’s why, the FA Cup is the only hope for Manchester United to lift a trophy in the 2023-2024 season and, of course, clinch a berth for European competitions regardless of the standings.

Casemiro saves the day in Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

When everything seemed lost, Casemiro ‘miraculously’ appeared in the 89th minute to save the day. The Brazilian star scored the much needed goal to send Manchester United straight to the quarterfinals.

In a tremendous matchup, Erik ten Hag’s team will face Liverpool in the next round. A classic during the farewell tour for coach Jürgen Klopp.