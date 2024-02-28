Video: Casemiro 'saves' Erik ten Hag to set Manchester United vs Liverpool showdown in FA Cup
Erik ten Hag was on the brink of being fired during the match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. However, Casemiro rescued him just before the anticipated derby against Manchester City.
That’s why, the FA Cup is the only hope for Manchester United to lift a trophy in the 2023-2024 season and, of course, clinch a berth for European competitions regardless of the standings.
Casemiro saves the day in Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest
When everything seemed lost, Casemiro ‘miraculously’ appeared in the 89th minute to save the day. The Brazilian star scored the much needed goal to send Manchester United straight to the quarterfinals.
In a tremendous matchup, Erik ten Hag’s team will face Liverpool in the next round. A classic during the farewell tour for coach Jürgen Klopp.
